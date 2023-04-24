Second woman dies following Trinidad shooting

(Trinidad Guardian) Although last Monday’s shooting at Temple Street, Arima, left one woman dead at the scene, a second woman has now succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack after spending four days at hospital.

Alana Layne died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on Saturday.

The 41-year-old was shot in the head after gunmen stormed their house on April 17, during a birthday party for her sister, who had turned 37.

Candace Griffith lost her life during the gun attack. Also shot in the incident was Lilly Layne, 15; Deleon Layne; 16; both of Temple Street, Arima; Chad Eastman, 38, of Bon Air, Arouca, Nicholas Sebro and a 69-year-old pensioner.

Following the incident last week, Alana had been warded in a critical condition.

As part of the continuing investigation, officers returned to the home on April 20, where they were met by a ferocious pitbull and were forced to shoot it in order to enter the property.

After executing a warrant, three females, including the recovering pensioner, were arrested after they were found to be in possession of two spent 9 mm shell casings which were believed to be from the night of the mass shooting.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Special Evidentiary Recovery Unit (SERU) recovered (18) 9 mm spent shells, one of which had the markings “TTR” on it, along with five 7.62 mm spent shells, two projectiles and seven metal fragments at the scene.