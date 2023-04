Devon Williams called Lootie, a 36-year-old security guard, of Fyrish, Corentyne Berbice and Wismar, Linden today appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse via zoom at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where he answered to the offence of Rape.

The court heard that the offence was committed between August 11th-12th, 2022.

The accused during his appearance was not required to plead to the indictable charge. He was placed on $150,000 bail.

The matter was postponed to May 22nd, 2023.