Let’s make a hurricane with our wings

Butterflies have a rather erratic manner of movement. They have the appearance of the lightest creatures in the world, but they fly as if they have been tethered to the heaviest burden in the world. They flit gently through the air like brightly coloured fairies. They occasionally plunge towards the earth then, suddenly rise up again. They weave through obstacles that are not visible to us, but seem oblivious to all of the leaves and trees in their path. It is nearly impossible to predict what a butterfly is going to do next.

Edward Norton Lorenz, a meteorologist and mathematician, once said, “When a butterfly flutters its wings in one part of the world, it can eventually cause a hurricane in another.”