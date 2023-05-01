‘Extremely pleased’ Trinidad judiciary introduces vouchers for payments of fines

(Trinidad Express) Vouchers to pay fines are now available at NLCB lotto booths.

The Judiciary is extremely pleased to announce that it has arranged with NLCB to sell its vouchers to facilitate the payment of fines and fees on the Judiciary’s website.

As of May 1, 2023, there will be two different CourtPay Vouchers available for purchase from the NLCB:

1. CourtPay Maintenance Voucher; and

2. CourtPay Fines and Fees Voucher.

These vouchers will be available at any NLCB Lotto booth and can be used to pay maintenance, or fines and fees online at the Judiciary’s CourtPay portal, courtpay.ttlawcourts.org. These vouchers offer customers a cash payment option for court ordered maintenance, fines and fees and is the first step towards addressing delays in payments out which customers have been encountering.

This creates another way to pay fines: either pay online using a credit card or chip-enabled debit card, or purchase a CourtPay Fines and Fees Voucher at any NLCB Lotto booth and then use it to pay online via the CourtPay portal.

Persons without access to an internet enabled device can go to any court location or Virtual Access Customer Centre (VACC) to use the Judiciary’s public kiosks.

Please note that those persons who pay traffic tickets which they got before May 26, 2020, and have not yet paid, will only pay 50% of their ticket if they pay by July 31, 2023.

Outstanding mask and/or safe zone fines (Public Health Fixed Penalties) issued before May 1, 2023 must also be paid by July 31, 2023.

Non-payment of these fines by the above-mentioned dates can result in heavier penalties.

The new payment mechanisms offer a simple accessible way to pay.