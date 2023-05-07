Ian on Sunday

Unforgettable friendships

By

Every moment in our lives is embedded in the extraordinary architecture of our minds. It is astonishing how an old song heard momentarily, a sudden taste from yesteryear felt on the tongue again, a glimpse of an ancient picture or fading letter, can recall memories in an overwhelming flood. I was sorting out old papers and memorabilia in my study and I came across a snapshot of a friend from long ago and the memory banks in my mind lit up and he, and the friendship I had with him and others, came vividly to life once more.

