Command of the First Infantry Battalion has changed following the retirement of Colonel Sherwin Anderson MSM, who had served in that appointment for the past three years.
Colonel Anderson formally handed over command to Colonel Michael Shahoud on Friday at a Change of Command parade, held at the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School Drill Square, Base Camp Stephenson. The formalisation of the new command began with the swearing-in of Colonel Shahoud by Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan prior to the parade. (GDF photo)
Comments