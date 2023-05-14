Swerving into glass windows

Do you ever find yourself running every day, but still stuck in one place? Do you feel like you are putting lots of effort into a project, but it simply does not seem to be going anywhere? There is a deep irritation and hopelessness that can arise in situations like these. After all, it is never a nice feeling to discover that all of your time and energy have been wasted on a fruitless endeavour.

Have you considered, however, whether the effort that you are putting in is not really going towards the goal you want to achieve? Maybe the reason why you have not gone anywhere despite running all the time, is because you have been running on a treadmill!