Up and coming producer and photographer Koby Wills is one to watch

Koby Wills saw his mom Magda Fiona-Griffith singing in church when he was a child and knew he wanted to be a singer. He began to sing around the house and his mom encouraged it. Singing alone then transformed to singing with his friends in school. He recalled that in third form he did freestyle singing with his friends and this helped in his development as an artist.

When Wills tried to record a love song for a friend’s girlfriend, the idea dawned on him that he could produce records. He took his freestyling on the Skype platform. Friends would give him beats and he found lyrics and rhythm to accompany them. It was a training ground for him and he became a student of music production and did everything in his power to improve his craft.