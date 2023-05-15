Soldiers for crime patrols in Tobago

(Trinidad Express) The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) will begin joint patrols in Tobago on Tuesday.

This is in response to the six murders recorded on the island for the year so far.

Joint patrols will include a platoon of soldiers from Trinidad.

The 30 soldiers will team up with soldiers already on the island as well as police officers.

This was confirmed yesterday by Assistant Commissioner of Police Collis Hazel in a brief interview with the Express.

Last week, during a news conference in Tobago, he said gang members from Trinidad travelled to Tobago and were causing “havoc” for residents.

He said the joint army/police patrols will consist of two teams which will each be led by an inspector.

He would not say which areas the troops would be operating in, citing security concerns.

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine at the news conference last week voiced his support for the initiative and promised four vehicles and well as accommodation for the soldiers during their tour.

On Tuesday Tobago recorded its sixth murder with the shooting death of Hakeem Thomas from Mt Pleasant. He was shot dead during a drive-by.

There were ten murders in Tobago in 2022.