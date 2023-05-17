Close relative held for Trinidad businesswoman’s murder

(Trinidad Express) A close relative of slain businesswoman Subrina Thomas was yesterday morning detained by police in connection with her killing.

The man was detained around 7 a.m. at his residence at Aripero, South Oropouche, by officers of the Southern Police Division. He was expected to be questioned by detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III.

Thomas, a mother of three, of South Oropouche, was ambushed by a gunman and killed on February 13 at her in-laws’ house in Fanny Village, Point Fortin. She was standing near a gate at the side of the house around 8 a.m., when the shooter approached and fired multiple rounds at close range.

Her in-laws and residents heard the gunshots. Thomas was struck in the head and neck. She slumped against a wall in a sitting position on the ground, and died of her injuries moments after the ambush.

Minutes earlier, Thomas had dropped two of her children off at their school. The incident occurred in the garage of the in-laws’ house, located obliquely opposite the office and yard of the contracting business run by Thomas and her husband, Edwin.

Edwin spoke to reporters briefly outside his family’s home and said he was at their home in South Oropouche, when one of their employees called him to the scene of his wife’s murder minutes after it happened.

He said she went to visit his mother whose birthday was the following day, February 14.

Akim London, 38, of Point Fortin, was charged by PC Mathura of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III with the murder of Thomas.

London was also charged by PC Soogrim, of the South-Western Division Task Force, with the offences of possession of a firearm and ammunition. Hearings for those cases are continuing in the Point Fortin Magistrates’ Court.