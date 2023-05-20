Jamaica MPs get massive pay hike, PM to announce accountability measures

(Jamaica Gleaner) In the wake of backlash over the massive pay hike for parliamentarians, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stated he will soon be announcing a series of accountability measures for members of parliament (MPs) and Cabinet ministers.

“Unfortunately, by virtue of how it has unfolded, we were not able to put first and foremost the accountable measures,” Holness said in St Catherine yesterday. Holness also disclosed that the measures have already been developed.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nigel Clarke outlined wage increases of over 200 per cent for the prime minister, his deputy, Cabinet ministers and their juniors, as well as members of parliament.

With the new rates, the Prime Minister’s salary moved from 9.1 million dollars to 25.2 million dollars, effective April 2023, while the Opposition Leader’s salary moved to 22.7 million dollars from 8 million dollars.

The Prime Minister’s salary is set to increase to 28.6 million dollars next year April, while the Opposition Leader’s will move to 25.7 million dollars.

The Opposition People’s National Party has come out against the massive pay hike to parliamentarians, despite initially saying it had no objection.

Holness yesterday disclosed there were some in the Government that also believed the increases should not be implemented at this time.

“My sense of the public response is that there are those who appreciate why it was done and you can even see it from the opposition benches though they are conflicted and flip flopping. But even they understand the importance of this measure,” Holness stated.

Holness said all MPs and Cabinet ministers are now committed to ensuring they earn their salaries.

“The argument within the MP caucus is that, having got this increase, we must now prove to the Jamaican people even harder than we were working before that the increases are justified,” he said.