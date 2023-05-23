Nineteen die in Mahdia dorm arson

-three days of mourning declared
Deep sorrow and shock gripped the small Region Eight town of Mahdia and other hinterland communities after arson obliterated a girls secondary school dormitory on Sunday night claiming 19 lives with another nine hospitalised in Georgetown.
After leading a team into the community, President Irfaan Ali announced three days of national mourning and said that no effort would be spared to help stricken families. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) yesterday declared the tragedy as arson.