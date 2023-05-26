State care and fire response

The recent fire at the Mahdia school dorms that killed 19 children was a tragedy, that should not have been allowed to reach the disastrous scale that it did. The responses towards the fire were prompt, and in some cases commendable, but it should not distract from the fact that it is a clear example of State failure. The fires at Waramadong school in 2008, Bartica school in 2015 and the drop-in-centre in 2016 demonstrate a clear pattern of neglect and lack of adequate care for children. After every fire, we hear politicians who are more concerned with optics than the lives of those that are in State care, because the conditions that made these destructive fires possible are things they do not address.