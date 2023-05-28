Guyanese Alicia Bess-Anderson victorious at Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant

Guyanese Alicia Bess-Anderson, who has been successful at several local and international pageants in the past, returned to form earlier this month when she walked away with the crown at the Believe to Achieve Foundation’s sixth Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant held in St Maarten.

The 33-year-old East Bank Demerara resident also won the photogenic, popularity, social media, best country video, best African wear, best speech, best traditional wear, best evening wear, best talent, best interview and best ‘final word’ awards.

Anderson, a workforce development advisor in Guyana’s oil and gas industry, said in an interview with the Sunday Stabroek that she became aware of the pageant through her husband who saw a post on social media.