NA woman remanded over murder of husband

An Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam woman was today remanded to prison after she was charged with her husband’s murder following her reported confession to investigators in Region Six that the victim discovered her cheating and began nagging at her and as such she decided to poison him.

Leila Bacchus, 42, a sweeper cleaner of Lot 1459 Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue appeared at the New Amsterdam Court before Magistrate Renita Singh where she was charged with the capital offence of murder.

The charge stated that the accused between Tuesday, May, 16, and Saturday, May, 20 at Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue murdered Andy Junor.

She was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.

Bacchus will return to court on July, 11 for report.

According to information gathered, on May 16, Junor, 43, was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after he began vomiting excessively. At the hospital where he eventually succumbed, it was discovered that the man had somehow consumed a poisonous substance.

Stabroek News was told that Bacchus before being arrested never reported her husband’s death to any police station but attempted to proceed with funeral arrangements, telling residents that the man had committed suicide by ingesting a poisonous substance.

However, after the police were informed by a relative of the matter, an investigation was launched during which Bacchus was eventually arrested and reportedly confessed.