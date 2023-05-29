Sargassum invasion a headache for Guyana’s fisherfolk and sector

The increasing presence of sargassum seaweed on Guyana’s coast has put fishermen in further turmoil. The invasion of the brown floating algae, which has increased this year, has forced fishers, in some instances, out of their traditional fishing grounds and placed a dent in their catches.

The impact has been significant on artisanal fishers, who fish across the coast, with the seaweed getting trapped in their seines and engines, causing damage.

“Right now this thing bothers us bad… all over fishermen are complaining. High heaps come in at times… but fishermen does gotta be brave and go out at sea because this is what they live on,” Jamal (only name given) a fisherman from Mahaicony said.