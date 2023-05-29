Jamaican business giant and Lasco founder Lascelles Chin dies

(Jamaica Gleaner) Jamaican business giant and founder of the LASCO Affiliated Companies, Lascelles Chin, died on Saturday night in the United States.

He was 86.

Managing Director of Lasco Manufacturing James Rawle said Chin was in the US for medical treatment. He said a statement will be issued shortly.

Chin was the executive chairman of Lasco Manufacturing, Lasco Financial and Services, and Lasco Distributors. The three entities make up the LASCO Affiliated Companies which was established in 1988.

Many of Lasco’s food products are household names in Jamaica because of their affordable prices.

He received many awards for his entrepreneurship and philanthropy, including Jamaica’s fourth highest civilian honour, the Order of Jamaica, in 2001.

Chin was born in Bog Walk, St Catherine but grew up in Kendal, Manchester, and Balaclava in St Elizabeth.

“I came from humble beginnings and even had to make my own toys as a child. Being Chinese, I was teased a lot, but that made me determined to achieve my goals. My teachers told me I was very mature for my age, so I studied very hard to be successful,” he told The Gleaner in an interview in 2014.