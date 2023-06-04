Close encounters with crime

It was 2009. I was 15 years old and had attended the St Joseph High School fair with friends. We had a good time; took photos and vibed to the music.

After my friends and I left the fair, a group of guys surrounded us and I felt a sharp object at my ribs. It didn’t pierce my skin, but the robber placed it just enough so I could feel its sharpness. I said, “tek everything.” My friends realised that we were all being robbed and also gave up their valuables.

One of them scolded me afterwards and said that if I hadn’t panicked “we could’ve taken those guys on.” I did not want to take any guys on. I wanted to survive the ordeal unscathed and I did. That night, many other people were robbed. Apparently, there was a gang operating and we were not the only victims. There was a guy who fought off a thief but that thief brought more criminals and viciously attacked him. They stripped him and took his footwear.