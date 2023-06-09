Queer liberation, visibility and action

Pride month is always a time of duality. On one hand it is a period of immense pride. A celebratory affair that centres the varied lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals across the world. On the other hand, it is a time of resistance, where the perpetual struggles of violence against those within the community are highlighted, and calls for action are made. While some fall squarely on one side or the other, I think it is important to embrace both, particularly the latter.

Visibility is important, but it should not be the end goal, as visibility without social and structural changes means very little for queer persons having to navigate a world that is hostile to them. Guyana still has a very long way to go in respecting the rights of its citizens, particularly those that have been historically marginalized. Despite being a secular state, Guyana’s social and political landscape is largely influenced by its religious sector. I am of the firm view that the religion of others should be respected, but those religions should not take precedence over the rights of other people. It is becoming more and more apparent that there will not be any progressive changes within the policy and legal framework from the government unless they are forced to do so (as was seen in the Caribbean Court of Justice ruling striking down the law against cross-dressing that primarily impacted trans women).