Independent candidates vying for New Amsterdam constituencies 4 and 5

As the two major political parties continue their political campaigning within New Amsterdam, two independent candidates are also vying for constituencies 4 and 5 at tomorrow’s Local Government Elections (LGEs).
Independent candidate for Constituency 4, Kenroy Henry, 32, of New Amsterdam said that he decided to participate in the local government elections after having various conversations with people and also wanting to be part of the development process in New Amsterdam “to take it to higher heights.”