Trinidad woman shot dead on porch

(Trinidad Express) A Point Fortin woman was shot and killed on Friday night.

Danielle Agard, 41, of Salazar Trace, Mora Village, died on the floor of her home.

A police report said Agard was standing in the porch area, arguing with someone outside the house, when around 9.50 p.m. several gunshots rang out.

A close relative of Agard’s reported to police that she (Agard) ran inside the house and into a bedroom, where she told someone she had been shot.

Agard then fell to the floor.

WPC Joseph and PC Ferdinand of the Point Fortin Police Station were the first to respond to the scene, and found Agard lying on her back on the floor of a bedroom between a wardrobe and a bed. She was unresponsive.