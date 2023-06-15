Venezuelan gun runner jailed in Trinidad for nine years

(Trinidad Express) A Venezuelan national charged with possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking has been sentenced to nine years’ hard labour by a San Fernando Senior Magistrate.

Albert Luiz Perez Abreu, 30, of Harmony Hall, also faced charges of driving without a valid driver’s permit and driving without a certificate of insurance, when he appeared before Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Abreu is an illegal immigrant. He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to nine years’ hard labour for the firearms offences, 30 days’ hard labour for driving without a driver’s permit and three months’ hard labour for driving without a certificate of insurance.

Abreu was arrested by officers of the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF) on Friday night at the Debe Roundabout, with four AK rifles and 11 AK magazines in his possession.

He was driving a white AD wagon when officers of the Southern Police Division stopped the vehicle at the roundabout on the M2 Ring Road in Debe around 7.15 p.m.

When officers checked the vehicle, the four rifles and magazines were found in a crocus bag in the back seat.

On Saturday Senior Superintendent of the Southern Police Division Richard Smith said that type of lethal firepower in the hands of criminals put police officers at a disadvantage.

“We the police are sometimes at a disadvantage, but we are putting ourselves out there because we have taken the fight outside to the criminals,” said Smith. “We will not let any criminal or criminal organisation stop or deter us from what we are doing here. We intend to continue fighting a hard battle with them.”

Investigations were conducted by Insp Ramlogan, Sgt Dameon and Cpl Gervais, while Abreu was charged by WPC Claudine Plenty of the SDTF.

This is the second such conviction secured by the Southern Division for firearm-related offences.

On April 21, Akeem Joseph of Pleasantville, who was charged with possession of firearm for the purpose of trafficking, was also sentenced to nine years’ hard labour by Senior Magistrate Deonarinesingh, the TTPS said.

The charge of possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking carries a maximum penalty of one million dollars and a term of imprisonment of up to 15 years on summary conviction in the Magistrates’ Court, the TTPS noted.