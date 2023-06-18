First Lady gives birth to another son

President Irfaan Ali and First Lady Arya Ali are now parents of a second child.

The First Lady gave birth to a boy this morning at the Balwant Singh Hospital.

A statement from the President follows:

“Arya, Zayd and I would like to welcome the newest member of our family, Baby llan Ali, who entered this world at 00:16 today, Sunday, June 18 at the Balwant Singh Hospital in Georgetown, Guyana.

We thank his nurses, doctors and all those who supported his journey here. We pray for his good health and may his life be a blessing to everyone who encounters him. May God almighty guide and protect him. We give God thanks for this blessing.”

-His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali