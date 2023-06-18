The key to self-discovery

Young people are quite familiar with the feeling of facing a series of several choices that will shape the rest of their lives. Having a good understanding of themselves, their strengths, their flaws and their desires is quite important during such a time. In order to acquire such knowledge, they may engage in the process of self-discovery, a term that is often used in conversations with young people to guide and direct them. It is a term that is used as a remedy for uncertainty or anxiety about the future. It is a promise that leads them to believe that a planned series of actions can provide them with a simple answer for a very complex question – who am I?