The vital importance of literature and the arts in a nation’s affairs

Everywhere in the world the ordinary man in the street has been brainwashed into supposing that the only thing that matters is economic success. Continually it is drummed into our heads that the test of progress is an increase in Gross National Product and personal wealth. Since there is no place in GNP for beauty and love and goodwill and philosophy and laughter and the myriad other courtesies and graces of life, we have got to the stage in human history when ruthless economic efficiency counts far above civilized human behaviour and the quantity of material possessions ranks infinitely higher than the quality of human aspirations. All developing countries, including our own, have been dragged unprotesting onto this, unstoppable bandwagon.