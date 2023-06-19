Opposition challenge to passage of Natural Resource Fund bill dismissed

Justice Navindra Singh this morning dismissed in its entirety the opposition’s case challenging the passage of the Natural Resource Fund Bill in December 2021.

The opposition had claimed that the ceremonial mace had not been in place at the time that the vote was taken during a chaotic session that saw upheaval in the chamber of parliament.

The opposition had also charged that members had not been seated during the voting process.

The case was brought by APNU+AFC Chief Whip, Christopher Jones and trade unionist Norris Witter.

On December 29, 2021, members of the main opposition coalition, in a failed bid to derail the passage of the bill, attempted to seize the ceremonial mace—the symbol of authority in the House.