Two rearrested over Rose Hall Town double murder

As the police continue to work on solving the brutal murders of Melissa Arokium and her eight-year-old son, Anthony Arokium, investigators have re-arrested her older brother Cerrano Arokium and her neighbour Deo Naris for further questioning.

Melissa Arokium, also known as Lisa, 30, who operated a shop at her residence at Lot 189 Mangrove Street, Reef, Rose Hall, Corentyne, and Anthony Arokium, 8, a student at the Port Mourant Primary School were found dead just between 1 pm – 2 pm two Wednesdays ago by a relative.

Based on photographs that were circulated online of the scene, Melissa was found face down in a pool of blood in her living room with major injuries to her neck, while her son was found on his bed with major injuries to his head and neck along with cuts on his face.