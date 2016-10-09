Quick Cooking Lamb Chops

You might not think of lamb when it comes to making a quick dish but you should because it totally works; and if you have a pressure cooker, even better.

There are different cuts of lamb chops such as shoulder, loin, center cut, and rib lamb chops. For this recipe I used rib chops but you can definitely use the others too, especially if you are making it in a pressure cooker. They may take a few more minutes to cook but will be worth it.

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds rib lamb chops

2 tablespoons all-purpose seasoning

2 teaspoons Worchestershire sauce

1 heaped teaspoon ground geera (cumin)

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable/canola oil

½ cup of hot vegetable or beef stock

DIRECTIONS

1. Rinse and pat dry the lamb. Season the meat with all the ingredients except the oil. Let marinate at room temperature for ½ hour. If marinating for longer, refrigerate and bring up to room temperature before cooking.

Add oil to cooker and place over medium heat until very hot, almost smoking. Working in batches, brown the meat on both sides and set aside. Deglaze the pot by adding the hot stock and scraping the bottom with a wooden or plastic spoon to remove any stuck on bits. Add all the meat as well as the juices from resting to the cooker, stir and bring to a boil. When the pot comes to a boil, cover, put on knob and bring up to pressure. When the cooker comes up to pressure – indicated by first whistle or loud constant hissing (depending on your cooker), reduce heat to low and cook for 10 minutes. Remove pressure cooker from heat, release the pressure and open the pot. Transfer the pot back to heat and let the sauce reduce to your desired consistency. Let rest for 10 minutes in pot before serving.

NOTES

• If you do not have stock, water can be substituted.