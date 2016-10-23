Time to reshape andclarify ACP solidarity
What does solidarity between nations mean in the early twenty first century? Are the values inferred practical or advisable, in a multipolar world in which self-interest, overlapping relationships and multiple economic and political ideas compete?
Solidarity suggests a common interest, similar objectives, and a cultural empathy binding people and societies together. It is an expression that implies enduring mutual support between countries.
For the 79-member African, Caribbean and Pacific group of states (the ACP) the question is far from academic as it works towards finalising a negotiating position with the European Union (EU) on a successor to the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, and begins to engage with the UK on Brexit.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Features, Sunday, The View From Europe
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
Comments
About these comments