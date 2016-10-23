Time to reshape andclarify ACP solidarity

What does solidarity between nations mean in the early twenty first century? Are the values inferred practical or advisable, in a multipolar world in which self-interest, overlapping relationships and multiple economic and political ideas compete?

Solidarity suggests a common interest, similar objectives, and a cultural empathy binding people and societies together. It is an expression that implies enduring mutual support between countries.

For the 79-member African, Caribbean and Pacific group of states (the ACP) the question is far from academic as it works towards finalising a negotiating position with the European Union (EU) on a successor to the Cotonou Partnership Agreement, and begins to engage with the UK on Brexit.