We must take more care of the children

It is terrible how easily we bear the suffering of others. If only for one hour a day every man in the world could feel the hunger in the gut of a starving child in Bangladesh or Ghana or the Sudan, or the daily agony of what is happening to thousands of Syrian refugees perhaps the world would become a better place.

The fate of children should afflict us most. It is natural that the fate of a child should tear the heart more than that of an adult. When an old man dies he dies in the fullness of his days, but if a child dies with him perhaps dies some promise of the stars cut short.

And it is not only the physical lives of children that