Man in custody over fatal stabbing of Venezuelan at Eteringbang

A Venezuelan man was stabbed to death yesterday morning at Eteringbang Landing after a misunderstanding erupted between him and his assailant during a drinking spree.

Dead is Henry Mendonca. The suspect, a Guyanese man who resides in Venezuela, was arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

The police in a press release said that the incident occurred around 1 am yesterday while Mendonca and the suspect were drinking at Eteringbang Landing. They had a misunderstanding during which the suspect broke a bottle and stabbed Mendonca twice to his abdomen.

He was transported to the San Martin Hospital in Venezuela where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Both Mendonca and the suspect came to Guyana on Friday evening.