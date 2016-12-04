Setting a good example for children

Parents today have a huge problem on their hands. The world is currently experiencing the worst epidemic of childhood obesity.

emmerson campbell logoDeveloped countries are the hardest hit, but it is also affecting developing nations, like Guyana, where fast food restaurants and the video games craze has resulted in much inactivity.

That is the bad news.

Here is the good news: as parents or adult relatives, we have the power to do something about it, starting with the child or children closest to us.

How often do you hear parents (or relatives) say that the children are glued to the TV or video games, they don’t get enough exercise, and all they want is fast food or junk food? A lot, eh?

But let’s face it, children aren’t born with bad habits. They develop them by modelling their parents and adult family members, whether those people are aware of it or not.

And if the people they love or admire the most don’t have healthy eating habits, watch TV for hours, are pounds overweight and don’t exercise, well then guess what? That’s probably a good predictor of what the children in their care will be doing as well.

The elephant in the room (not literally, parents) is the adult who buys all the latest video games and constantly gets dinner at the fast food joint.

Often, it starts when the child is very young. Picture this: A parent goes to a drive-thru and orders soda, fries, chicken and cheese burgers with bacon. While he/she chomps down, making a big fuss about how great it tastes, months-old junior is sitting in the backseat, strapped into his/her car seat, sucking on a bottle of formula. Then the parent decides to give junior a taste of the fries, burger and soda. In a very short time, junior will be tossing aside the formula and reaching for the take-out bag.

For many children, having too much sugar and processed foods too often helps create the junk food habit that can be difficult to control or break later in their lives.

We know that children don’t come with an owner’s manual when they’re born and every child responds differently to various food choices. But one thing can be predicted with a high-degree of certainty, if the life you lead includes eating healthy foods, exercise, and being a positive influence, there’s a much better chance that your children will lead active, healthy and productive lives.

And no one can give them that incredible gift but you.

It’s safe to say that most parents really do want the best for their children. As their first love and role model, one of the best things parents can give their children is the gift of good health and it starts with leading by example.

When you commit to being in good shape, you’ll exude a positive attitude.

Take your children along with you when you go for a walk or jog; teach them to swim; get them involved in sports from young. If your gym allows it, take them along.

When you’re cooking or eating good food, explain to your children what you’re doing and why the food you’re preparing is so good for them and you.

Their young minds are like sponges and they learn very quickly.

Remember that everything you do sets an example for them that can last a lifetime.

So be a great example for them and begin today to live your life by the mantra: “Do as I say and as I do!”

Stay tuned, friends. If you need help with building muscle or losing fat, shoot me an email: emmersoncampbell@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

 

