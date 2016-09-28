Fatal shooting outside Rio Inn Nightclub

The police were up to last evening working towards enhancing camera footage and are carrying out several operations around Georgetown in an effort to apprehend the suspects in Monday morning’s shooting in front of the Rio Inn Nightclub which resulted in the death of a teenager.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon, Commander of ‘A’ Division, Clifton Hicken said that as the probe into the matter continues, investigators are trying to enhance footage which was obtained from both the interior and exterior of the night club.

