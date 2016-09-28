Fatal shooting outside Rio Inn Nightclub
Police enhancing images from cameras
The police were up to last evening working towards enhancing camera footage and are carrying out several operations around Georgetown in an effort to apprehend the suspects in Monday morning’s shooting in front of the Rio Inn Nightclub which resulted in the death of a teenager.
Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon, Commander of ‘A’ Division, Clifton Hicken said that as the probe into the matter continues, investigators are trying to enhance footage which was obtained from both the interior and exterior of the night club.
In addition to this, he noted that based on information…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Mother turns in alleged suspect in market shooting
Comments
About these comments