Granger walks back on ‘final offer’ to public servants

President David Granger has challenged the position of the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) that negotiations on public service wages and salaries are at a “deadlock,” while walking back on the finality of his administration’s offered increases.

Granger yesterday told reporters during the recording of this week's edition of The Public Interest that the government's offer of differentiated wage increases for public servants, ranging from 10% at the lowest scale to 1% at the highest, "is not a final offer; it is an offer which allows the government to get on with its