Annandale man charged with murdering son
Amernauth Chand, the father who allegedly stabbed his son to death on Wednesday night at their Annandale, East Coast Demerara home, was yesterday charged with murder.
Chand, 46, who is a labourer, appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate's Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul, who
