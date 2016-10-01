Ex-murder accused among five held over fatal Rio Club shooting
-cops find guns during Hadfield St raid
Five persons, including a former murder accused, are now in custody in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in front of the Rio Inn nightclub on Monday morning.
Commander of ‘A’ Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News that three of the suspects, including a woman, were arrested from various areas around Georgetown yesterday.
Reliable sources revealed that former murder accused Lloyd Roberts also
