Stolen guns being used in robberies
– Ramnarine knocks irresponsible licencees
Nine firearms, including seven .32 pistols, have been reported stolen by licensed firearm holders since July and police have found that such weapons were used in a number of the robberies committed recently.
Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, during a press conference yesterday, told reporters that most …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
Comments
About these comments