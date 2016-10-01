US wraps up drug supply management project at Diamond
-enabled 4,500 to access anti-HIV medication
USAID yesterday wrapped up a drug supply management project at Diamond, on the East Bank, which enabled 4,500 persons to access anti-HIV medication and the US envoy appealed for continued investment to protect the gains from the initiative.
A site tour of the supply chain complex was facilitated by Minister in the Ministry of Public Health Dr Karen Cummings, following the close out reception of the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) Supply Chain Management System (SCMS) Project. United
