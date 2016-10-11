Nation of Islam rep renews appeal for apology over 2011 arrest
Representative of Louis Farrakhan of Nation of Islam, Akbar Muhammad, who was arrested in July 2011 on suspicion of involvement in drugs and terrorism, is once again calling on the government and the Guyana Police Force to publicly issue an apology to him and clear his name.
Philip Simon, a Canada-based Guyanese, and Tyrone Seymour, a local barber, were arrested along with Muhammad. They were released without charge after…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
