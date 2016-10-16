NGO fighting HIV through the arts looks to unusual sources as funding dries up
As HIV became a major epidemic in Guyana, a group of creative minds came together many years ago to use what they do best—the arts—to help to fight the scourge that was becoming a health burden and attacking persons of all ages, genders and status.
The arts community was also seeing some of its own being stricken with the disease and it was in a desperate attempt to make an impact that Artistes In Direct Support was formed. Initially, its major work was based on sensitizing the population about the dangers and the harmful effects of the disease.
Fast forward 24 years later, the non-governmental organization (NGO) is still around and its work over the years has expanded to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
