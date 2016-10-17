Lawrence pitches Palms rehab, abuse survivors’ shelter

Meeting with executives of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence on Thursday made a proposal to rebuild the Palms Geriatric Home and construct a shelter for survivors of abuse.

She told the four-member IDB delegation, who journeyed from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, that her ministry would like to transform the 142-year-old Palms Geriatric Home on Brickdam to a modern facility, which is estimated to cost some $450 to $500M. She spoke too about the construction of a shelter for survivors of gender-based violence, which can accommodate 20 families at once and is estimated to cost $275M.