In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Social Protection has suspended visitation to the Palms Geriatric Facility on Brickdam and other old people’s homes.

A notice in today’s Stabroek News also listed the Night Shelter, the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Centre and Reintegration Centre and the New Opportunity Corps.

Homes for the elderly have been seen as particularly vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.