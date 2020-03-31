PAHO/WHO projects 1,400 coronavirus cases for Guyana

While Guyana’s confirmed cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) remain at nine after almost three weeks since the first was confirmed, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday disclosed that it is projected that the country could record as many as 1,400 and she assured that the necessary measures are being implemented to handle the situation.

Lawrence made the disclosure during a press conference yesterday afternoon at the Police Training School, Eve Leary, where she also revealed that two of the infected persons are now Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients.

“…We have used the PAHO [Pan American Health Organization] model to determine the number of projected cases for Guyana, which stands at 1,400…,” she said, before adding that the PAHO/WHO [World Health Organization] Epi-demiological profile projects that about 81% of the country’s cases will be moderate, 14% severe and 5% critical. “That is what we are using to model our preparedness and response,” she said.