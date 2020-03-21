Health ministry receives protective gear for coronavirus fight

The Ministry of Public Health on Friday received Personal Protective Equipment along with other items from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) for workers in the public health sector in the bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The donation comes as Guyana has confirmed five cases of the coronavirus and as the health ministry has taken a number of measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The equipment received is expected to be primarily used by staff of the Health Emergency Operations Centre, which has been activated to assist in the fight against the COVID-19. The equipment includes surgical masks, suits, N95 masks and goggles, among other things.

In a report, the Department of Public Information reported Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence as saying that the donation of the items at this time assures Guyanese that the country is prepared to tackle any cases in the battle to stop the spread of the virus. The minister was quoted as saying, “It helps us in our preparation”.

Lawrence further added that “It adds to the fact that when we speak to our people and we speak of having the necessary items in place like the protective gear this is provided here for our staff and volunteers to use in this fight” as she expressed gratitude to PAHO/WHO for the donation of materials.

“We have done a lot, the country has done a lot in this fight to be where we are. Had it not been for the activities that have been in place, it would have been a worse situation,” said Dr. William Adu-Kro, Country Representative of PAHO/WHO as he added that the donation supports work that has already been carried out in the country.

Dr. Adu-Krow also noted that PAHO/WHO will continue to work along with the Public Health Ministry every step of the way even as it was noted that the organization has played an important role in supporting the ministry in its fight against COVID-19.