China presents gear to fight COVID-19

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday received protective gear from the People’s Republic of China to aid in efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said that Permanent Secretary Collette Adams accepted the supplies which included protective face masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) and 100 infrared thermometers, medical goggles, disposable gloves and isolation shoe covers.

Director of the Department of International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Forbes July, said “The Ministry has been involved with the Chinese embassy in terms of facilitating an exchange by Chinese experts on COVID-19. The ministry is also engaged with other international partners in terms of accessing supplies for COVID-19”.