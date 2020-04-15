Precautionary measures being used at Palms, Night Shelter to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Ministry of Social Protection is safeguarding residents of the Palms Geriatric Home and the Night Shelter from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through the enforcement of strict hygiene practices and the use of protective gear.

In a telephone interview, Director of Social Services Whentworth Tanner told Stabroek News that the Palms has made several changes. Staff members are now required to wash their hands before entering the facility. Upon entry, they are also required to have their temperature checked to ensure there is no trace of a fever. He added that all medical personnel are equipped with face masks and gloves, while cleaners who are also equipped with face mask and gloves are also clothed in aprons to prevent spillage. Porters are also dressed in overalls, long boots and gloves.