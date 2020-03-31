AFC now pressing for gov’t of national unity

While still maintaining confidence that the governing APNU+AFC coalition has won the disputed March 2 general elections, the AFC yesterday said that whichever party forms the next government must show “magnanimity” and “accede” to an agreed governance pact that encompasses shared governance and “national unity”.

The Alliance For Change (AFC) position comes amid the overwhelming view among local analysts that the governing coalition lost the general elections and that a rearguard rigging effort to hand them victory has been stalled by the courts and local and international condemnation.

Political analysts say that the call for shared governance will ring hollow as the AFC had not pressed for this in the period prior to the election or while in government with its main coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).