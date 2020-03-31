Bisram rearrested after magistrate discharges murder case against him

Marcus Brian Bisram was yesterday freed of the murder charge laid against him over the killing of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt but his freedom was short-lived as he was re-arrested by police based on a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who believes there is sufficient evidence for him to stand trial in the High Court.

Bisram yesterday walked out of the Whim Magistrate’s Court a free man after Magistrate Renita Singh upheld a no-case submis-sion presented by his attorneys at the end of the preliminary inquiry into the murder charge against him.

The charge stated that between 31 October, 2016 and 1 Novem-ber, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, he counselled, pro-cured and commanded Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Narinedatt.