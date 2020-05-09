Palms’ staffers call for adequate safety gear after resident’s death

With a resident of the Palms Geriatric Home officially the latest COVID-19 fatality and at least one other suspected to be a positive case, staff yesterday said they did not have adequate protective gear even as efforts continued to test and track those who may have come into contact with them.

There is particular concern about the spread of the virus at the facility, which houses seniors who are more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 and advancing to severe stages of the virus.

The Public Health Ministry reported the fatality on Tuesday but no details of the victim were released. However, Stabroek News was able to confirm that the deceased was a male resident of the Palms and a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital prior to his death. One new COVID-19 case was announced yesterday and this newspaper was told that it was another resident of the facility, although the ministry released no details.