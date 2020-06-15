First Palms COVID-19 casualty was Berbice carpenter

The first Palms Geriatric Home resident to contract COVID-19 has been identified as Buneshwar Ramdeholl, a carpenter who formerly lived in Berbice.

Ramdeholl, who succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital within a day of being hospitalised, became the country’s tenth COVID-19 fatality. A second person later died after contracting the virus at the home, while a number of others were infected.

A relative of the deceased, who asked not to be named and who identified herself only as a distant relative, told Stabroek News that she was contacted by the Palms Geriatric Home and informed about Ramdeholl’s death and asked about funeral arrangements.